American fitness trainer Chaz Spackman spoke about a mental life hack that helps you do fitness more effectively. His words lead Daily Mail.

The specialist suggested treating training as work. “You go to work every single day, even if you're not motivated, because it's a responsibility to yourself that has nothing to do with how you feel,” Spackman noted.

The trainer advised those involved in fitness to concentrate on mental attitudes. “You'll be much more likely to actually achieve your goals,” Spackman said.

On January 30, fitness trainer Andrei Shishkov spoke about one exercise that will help pump up the muscles of the legs, buttocks and back. Shishkov advised doing complicated bends.