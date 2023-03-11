The trainer recommended a set of four exercises on the mat for weight loss

Trainer Mike Bole talked about a five-minute workout on a fitness mat for weight loss. His words lead the portal Eat This, Not That!

The specialist recommended a set of four exercises, each of which must be performed for one minute with a rest break for 15 seconds. Boal advises starting with the Climber movement. To do this, in the plank position, you need to alternately pull your knees to your chest.

Next in the program – twisting “Bicycle” to work out the press. To do this, lie on your back with your hands clasped behind your head, raise your upper body, bend your legs to an angle of 90 degrees and alternately connect your right knee to your left elbow, and then your left knee to your right elbow.

After that, the coach advises moving on to leg swings. “Lie on your right side on the mat, put your left hand on your thigh. Then lift your left leg about 10 inches [25 сантиметров — прим. «Ленты.ру»], pause, then lower it,” Boal explained. He added that you need to perform movements for 30 seconds on each side.

The final exercise is flutter kicks. To perform it, you need to lie on the floor, stretch your arms along the body, raise your straight legs and upper body to 45 degrees and swing up and down with a small amplitude for 30 seconds. Then, according to Bowle, you need to rest for 15 seconds, and then repeat the movements for another half a minute.

Earlier, fitness trainer Anna Egorova named the best exercises for relieving back tension. She recommended ‘cat’, wall-to-wall bends, and ‘baby pose’ stretches.