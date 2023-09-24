Coach Prokofiev said that morning exercises are needed to awaken the body

Fitness trainer Andrei Prokofiev named three simple morning exercises to awaken the body. His words lead Life.

The first exercise that Prokofiev recommended was raising on your toes and jumping with a landing on your heels. “This exercise affects the acceleration of the lymphatic system, helps in the fight against edema, and in activating the internal processes of the body,” he explained.

The specialist also suggested doing a vacuum on an empty stomach. “Take two to four deep breaths in and out. On the last exhalation, push the air out of your lungs as much as possible, then hold your breath and draw in your stomach. “Fix this position for ten seconds,” he described the technique of performing the exercise. The trainer noted that it should feel like the stomach is glued to the spine.

In addition, Prokofiev recommended moving the legs to the side and back. Starting position – stand up straight, lean on any surface. Then move your leg to the side or back, while contracting your gluteal muscle.

Earlier, fitness expert Anastasia Yurkova suggested several more exercises for morning exercises. She advised doing body rotations left and right, a cat exercise on the mat, and a dynamic plank.