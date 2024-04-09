Fitness trainer Akulina Bakhturina named the main mistakes when working out in the gym. Her words lead “News”.

Bakhturina said that beginners should not practice without a coach. In her opinion, the trainer will provide the correct technique for doing the exercises, which will help you achieve results much faster, and will also introduce you to the gym equipment.

Bakhturina considered the second mistake to be a complete lack of warm-up or warm-up on a treadmill. She emphasized that such activities can lead to injury. The third mistake is working only with problem areas, which leads to an imbalance in the figure.

Earlier, fitness trainer Elena Sobol spoke about the signs by which one can understand that training is harmful to health. She identified pain during exercise and sleep disturbance as such.