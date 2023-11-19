Coach Afanasyev called incorrect technique a mistake when doing fitness

Coach Evgeny Afanasyev named the key mistakes when doing fitness. His words lead PrimaMedia.

Afanasyev called the first mistake a violation of the exercise technique, which can lead to injuries and a decrease in the effectiveness of the training. In his opinion, it is important to pay attention to the correct execution of exercises, and if in doubt, contact a trainer for correction.

Another mistake was the incorrect selection of load: too high or, conversely, insufficient load can be ineffective and even dangerous to health. The coach named the last mistake as incorrect calculation of training time. He emphasized that the duration of the workout should be adequate to your goals and physical fitness.

