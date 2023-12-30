Trainer and nutritionist Maria Volynkina named the best home exercises to stay in shape for the New Year holidays. Her words lead NEWS.ru.

The expert highlighted squats. “You can do classic or sumo squats with your feet wider than your shoulders. A very important point: the knees point towards the toes,” Volynkina noted.

The trainer also advised doing leg swings and dumbbell raises to the side. “If you don’t have dumbbells at home, you can use liter or liter and a half bottles of water,” she added.

Earlier, fitness trainer Anna Fedorova named exercises that are contraindicated after the New Year's feast. She said that you should not do intense workouts, which can negatively affect your digestion and overall well-being.