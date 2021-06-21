Barbell squats, deadlifts, and bench presses are considered the most traumatic exercises in fitness and are recommended to be done with a partner who can back up if something goes wrong. About this in a conversation with “RIA News” said triathlon coach Alexander Halamanov.

He clarified that if there is no partner in training, you can do bench presses and squats in a Smith machine, where the bar of the bar moves along the rails.

“The machine allows you to turn the bar at any time and safely finish the exercise in any phase,” explained Halamanov.

The coach added that any free weight exercise, if performed with the wrong technique, can lead to injury. For example, an amateur athlete gets tired or gets carried away, does not finish the repetition, and drops weight on himself.

“Situations are not uncommon when people accidentally throw barbells on their feet, get stretched or, in the case of squats with a barbell, dislocations. Professional weight lifters are able to group when things go wrong and keep health damage to a minimum. Generally, visitors to fitness rooms do not know how to do this, ”summed up Halamanov.

Earlier, on June 18, the trainer said that pull-ups on the bar can replace going to the fitness room, since this exercise uses almost all the muscles of the upper body.