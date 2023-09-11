Coach Cherepanova said that lymphatic drainage jumps do not help relieve swelling

Fitness trainer Alina Cherepanova dispelled the world about lymphatic drainage jumps. Her words lead PrimaMedia.

Cherepanova said that such exercises do not help quickly relieve swelling. She emphasized that to start the movement of lymph, it would be more effective to do regular exercises, which include active work of all muscles and proper breathing, than just jumping in place.

The trainer added that the body’s most important lymphatic reservoir is Peckett’s cistern, located below the thoraco-abdominal diaphragm. According to her, you can move lymph through breathing and muscle work. The diaphragm, as the main respiratory muscle, directly affects this reservoir.

