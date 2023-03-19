Trainer Oborin says walking on the buttocks does not eliminate the main causes of cellulite

Trainer Maxim Oborin dispelled the myth about the benefits of walking on the buttocks to combat cellulite. His words lead “Sport Express”.

The specialist noted that the exercise has a positive effect on all body systems and tones it, but does not eliminate the main causes of cellulite. “Despite the fact that cellulite is stereotypically associated exclusively with excess weight, simply getting rid of excess body fat does not solve the problem,” he added.

Oborin said that only regular physical activity, massage and a balanced diet will help solve the problem. He stressed that the approach must be comprehensive.

Earlier, fitness trainer Svetlana Butova named effective exercises to get rid of cellulite. The expert advised doing lunges, glute bridges, and spring squats.