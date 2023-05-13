Coach Marakhovskaya Advised Finger Curls for Healthy Knees

Fitness trainer Victoria Marakhovskaya named the best exercises for healthy knees. Her words lead “Sport Express”.

First you need to sit on the floor and put one foot on the other. Then, with one hand, hold the foot in the area of ​​the calcaneus, with the palm of the other, clasp the fingers on top and bend and unbend them. In the next exercise, you need to sit on the buttocks without rounding the lumbar spine. Then simultaneously lower both knees to the left, touching the floor with them, while the left buttock should lie on the floor, and the right one should rise.

At the next exercise, the coach advised me to stand up and put my feet shoulder-width apart. Then transfer the weight to one foot, put the other on the base of the fingers – as if standing on a heel. Next, you need to bend your fingers, while the area of ​​u200bu200bthe instep of the foot will be stretched.

