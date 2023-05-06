The coach said that the exercise “climber” helps to strengthen the cardiovascular system

Trainer Ashley Joy named the benefits of climbing exercise for weight loss. Her words lead the portal shape.

To perform this movement, you need to stand in a plank position and at an active pace raise your knees one at a time to the opposite elbow. “This exercise helps strengthen large muscle groups: hamstrings, quads, lower back, shoulders, and glutes,” Joy explained. She added that Climber increases the mobility and strength of the hips, and also helps to strengthen the cardiovascular system.

The specialist also spoke about the correct technique for performing the exercise. She noted that it is important to keep your back straight and not lift your buttocks, as this increases the load on the hands. The line of the body must remain straight. If you can’t hold it, you need to slow down. “In the classic exercise, the hands are located strictly under the shoulders, but if during the exercise you feel pain in your wrists, you can put your hands slightly forward, this will reduce the load,” Joy added.

