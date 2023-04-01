Fitness trainer Denis Solomin questioned the benefits of the exercise “gait of a madman”

Fitness trainer Denis Solomin appreciated the “crazy gait” exercise from traditional Chinese qigong gymnastics. This is reported “Sport Express”.

It consists in walking on straight legs, in which the feet barely come off the surface. At the same time, their landing occurs abruptly, and the body and hands at this moment remain as relaxed as possible. It is believed that the “gait of a madman” stimulates the work of internal organs, helps to remove excess fluid from the body and tones.

“Honestly, I don’t see much point in this exercise. Perhaps the fact is that energy practices are beyond my understanding, ”said Solomin. The specialist added that the only useful point in this lesson is that a person has to move.

Solomin also warned that the “crazy gait” is contraindicated for those who have problems with their knees and spine. The exercise is also not suitable for those suffering from varicose veins, frequent headaches and those with impaired posture.

