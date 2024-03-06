The railroad landscape in the United States could undergo a significant transformation with Amtrak's proposal to establish a new train route from Chicago to Miami. This initiative is part of a broader expansion plan for the Amtrak rail network, which seeks to double its current extension, although the final rates and routes have not yet been defined.

The proposed route would connect important cities such as Indianapolis, Nashville, Atlanta and Orlando, offering a long-distance rail transport option between two of the most important urban centers in the country. This proposal has generated interest and expectations, especially in regions like Tampa Bay, which seek to be included in this expanded network.

Tampa Union Station has actively expressed interest to become part of the expanded Amtrak networkin accordance with Florida of Tomorrow. Station president Brandie Miklus highlighted in a letter dated Feb. 28 Tampa's importance as a major transit hub and its growing population as reasons to be considered for Amtrak's expansion. Additionally, she pointed to high demand on the Silver Star route and strong ties to the Midwest as additional reasons to include the city in the itinerary.

What cities will the Miami-Chicago train route include?

Amtrak's proposal to establish a new train route from Chicago to Miami presents opportunities to improve connectivity and mobility in the United States. However, its implementation will depend on the availability of funding and support at both the state and federal levels.

Federal Railroad Administration route selection process still underway and has reevaluated previously discontinued services, such as the Champion Line that connected St. Petersburg to New York City until 1979. This reconsideration reflects interest in revitalizing old routes and connecting previously disconnected regions.

However, the implementation of these long-distance expansions will require considerable financial investment in both the construction and operation of new routes. This is subject to approval and funding by the US Congress.which could be an obstacle in the implementation process.

Tampa seeks to be included in Amtrak's expanded rail network, highlighting its population growth. Photo:Amtrak

Brightline looking to extend service along Interstate 4, and exploring an improved rail connection between Orlando and Tampa would be a crucial step in that process. The company is positioned to take advantage of a $3,000,000,000 federal fund for rail projects, which would support its expansion both in Florida and other parts of the country.