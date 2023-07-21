Last November the travel journalist Hanna Brown did an experiment: she tried to travel between London and Lyon using the plane on the way out and the train on the way back, to understand if on medium-long journeys (the two cities are about 950 kilometers apart) flying is more convenient than moving on the tracks. In her conclusions, transcribed in a report that later became an article by Euronewsshe took into account not only the time needed to reach the accommodation she had booked in France (and, on her return, her home in London), but also the expenses she had to incur and the stress she felt subjected to making the various changes.

“We can easily find excuses to prefer the plane to the train – Brown said – such as ‘there are not enough holidays from work’, ‘it costs less’ or, even, ‘we wouldn’t know how to book a long-distance train ride’. But I wanted to test the main excuse: the rush to get to your destination». And in fact the “myth” has been debunked: considering the transfer to and from the airport, the technical times of passport control, baggage storage and collection, and the need to arrive at the gate well in advance of departure, the outward journey lasted a total of 8 hours and 25 minutes, 6 hours and 40 minutes more than the actual duration of the flight.

With the Eurostar train that connects Paris and London, however, it took less. «I arrived in London St. Pancras 7 hours and 40 minutes after leaving the house in Lyon – wrote Brown – from there I jumped into a taxi to go home completing everything in eight hours and ten minutes. Fifteen minutes less than the first leg».

From an economic point of view, the train cost just over half the cost of the plane (79 euros against 133) but the real difference lies in the conception of the experience as a whole: «Personally, I found the train journey much more enjoyable and relaxing. Getting around was already a pleasant part of the holiday and not just the way to get to your destination». A reflection, his, shared by an increasing number of young Europeans. Since the “Flight shame” movement began encouraging travelers to look for alternatives to planes, many young and old in the Old Continent have looked to the territory’s vast rail network to replace short-haul air travel.

The movement originated in Sweden, where the words “Flygskam”, literally “shame to fly”, and its counterpart “Tågskryt”, which can be translated as “pride of going by train”. The increase in flight prices certainly affects the new preferences of those who decide to leave, with the almost disappearance of tickets at bargain prices to which various low-cost airlines had accustomed their customers. But also greater attention to the environment, given the enormous impact that air transport has on climate change. To return to the example cited above, a journey by Eurostar from London to Paris produces 14 times fewer emissions than a flight on the same route.

In France, Austria and Spain

A survey by the European Investment Bank dating back to 2020 shows that 62% of EU citizens would ban short flights. A trend that governments are trying to intercept, contributing to an ever greater “trainification” of Europe. Countries such as Austria and France have been the first to try to limit by law the internal routes that can also be traveled by train. In May 2023, Paris approved a measure that eliminates routes that have a high-speed rail alternative that allows travel between the two cities in less than two and a half hours. Furthermore, among the conditions set by the EU which, according to environmentalists, have “watered down” the provision: the destinations must be connected by a sufficient number of trains to allow travelers to spend eight hours at the place of arrival.

As a practical effect, the law eliminated three routes, linking Paris-Orly airport to the cities of Bordeaux, Nantes and Lyon. Those who hoped for a real “railway revolution” were however disappointed to discover that already in 2020 those journeys had been canceled because they were inconvenient: the new law only means that they cannot be restored in the future.

In 2020, however, the Austrian government bailed out the national carrier, Austrian Airlines, on the condition that all flights that could be replaced by a train journey lasting less than three hours were eliminated. As a result, only the Vienna-Salzburg route was cut, with an increase in rail services on the line. An equally short route, from Vienna to Linz, was moved to rail in 2017. In the same year, the government also instituted a tax of 30 euros on all flights of less than 350 kilometers departing from Austrian airports, to discourage non-virtuous behavior by its citizens who intend to cross national borders. Among other countries moving in this direction, Spain has announced that it has outlined plans to reduce flights where train journeys last less than 2.5 hours by mid-century.

Trainification

All this takes place in the midst of a palpable railway revolution in continental Europe, with new routes and high-speed operators on the way, new tunnel connections that reduce journey times, new locomotives that improve the reliability and efficiency of transport and renewed investments in night services. The latter are today a fundamental element in the revolution that is sweeping the continent: in decline since the 1990s, they have suffered from the growth of low-cost airlines and the increase in government investment in high-speed trains.

But now they’re having their second youth, with new connections popping up everywhere in the face of ever-increasing demand. “We have a real revival of night trains in France and in Europe,” says Alain Krakovitch, travel director of SNCF, the French state railway company. Two years ago, the company relaunched night services between Paris and Nice, with a policy of cheap tickets starting at 19 euros. SNCF also offers night routes linking the capital to Toulouse and Lourdes. In December 2023 – thanks to the effort of four different European operators – the direct night service between Paris and Berlin will also start, a route that currently requires eight hours of travel and at least one change.

Furthermore, the Swiss Federal Railways has launched a new night connection from Zurich to Amsterdam (with stops in Basel and Cologne), in addition to the night services connecting the city to Berlin, Budapest, Prague and Zagreb. European Sleeper, a Dutch-Belgian company founded by two entrepreneurs, is planning an overnight connection between Brussels and Prague, with stops in Amsterdam and Berlin. Meanwhile, Austrian operator Öbb’s Nightjet service recently started offering an overnight connection between Vienna and Paris, with tickets starting at around 30 euros.

The evidence of this transition is clear: TravelPerk, the Barcelona-based corporate travel management company, saw a 52 percent increase in rail journeys versus booked flights during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2019, saying the momentum was also driven by steep flight price inflation. The data show that France has recorded a 47 percent increase compared to before the pandemic, while Germany and the United Kingdom report growth of 50 percent and 55 percent respectively. The number of Eurostar travelers on the route between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom has doubled since 2018. With clear evidence also from an environmental point of view: a flight between London and Amsterdam emits as much carbon dioxide as seven Eurostar journeys.

Clipped wings

At this rate, it is only a matter of time before Europe relies almost exclusively on rail travel to ensure the internal mobility of its citizens. Environmentalists rejoice, looking in particular at the French provision as a first step towards more structured legislation, perhaps at a European level. “The French flight ban is a symbolic move,” says Jo Dardenne, aviation director of the Transport & Environment (T&E) group. The collective estimated that the three routes affected by the ban account for just 0.3 percent of emissions from flights departing from mainland France and 3 percent of emissions from domestic flights in the country. While this may not sound like much, it must be taken into account that aviation as a whole currently accounts for around 2.5 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions. Furthermore, its overall contribution to climate change is estimated to be greater due to other gases such as water vapor in contrails and nitrogen oxides released at high altitudes.

According to a 2022 report commissioned by the European Regional Airlines Association (ERA) together with a number of other aerospace industry bodies, if all air traffic on routes of less than 500 kilometers were switched to another form of public transport, the potential savings in terms of carbon dioxide emitted would amount to up to 5% of intra-EU emissions. Greenpeace has calculated that banning the busiest short-haul flights and switching to rail wherever there is already a train connection lasting less than six hours would save 3.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year. If countries added new day and night rail connections and services, improved carriages and platforms, improved accessibility for all and made tickets cheaper, Europe could replace almost all 250 major short-haul flights and save around 23.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year, equal to Croatia’s annual emissions.

But governments continue to ignore what is the main source of aviation emissions, long-haul flights. A recent academic article in the Journal of Transport Geography found that flights of less than 500 kilometers account for 27.9 per cent of EU departures, but the fuel they consume is “only” 5.9 per cent of the total. In contrast, flights longer than four thousand kilometers account for only 6.2 percent of departures, but 47 percent of fuel consumed. However, short-haul flights are likely to be the first segments of the aviation industry to decarbonise, as most current projects in electric, hybrid-electric and hydrogen-powered aviation focus on small aircraft designed to fly very short distances.

However, the entire supply chain suffered a setback with Covid: before 2020, 40.3 million planes took off worldwide, but since then this number has dropped to almost halve. The fact remains that despite EU support for the rail sector, governments in the bloc continue to grant huge subsidies to airlines, in the form of bailout packages and low fuel taxes. In this sense, the European Commission has taken some measures to improve the continent’s railways: at the end of 2021 it presented an action plan to increase passenger rail journeys and reduce journey times, using a single platform that would provide timetables, fares and ticketing services for travel across Europe.

Better connectivity in this sense would all benefit citizens: it works quite well in countries where airlines and rail operators cooperate, including Germany, Austria, France, Switzerland and Spain. Last February Ita Airways, Alitalia’s successor, also signed an agreement with FS – Ferrovie dello Stato: a “memorandum” whose main objective is to create multi-modal services between air and train to the point of developing a joint offer that allows the purchase of air and rail tickets in a single solution.