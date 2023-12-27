There is no puddle where the versatile Elon Musk does not get into. In addition to the controversies that surround him due to his eccentric character, the billionaire is also one of those characters capable of betting on almost implausible inventions or getting into the space race. One of those projects that almost sounds like science fiction is the hyperloop, the supposed train of the future, which promised to transport passengers and goods in capsules that would circulate by magnetic levitation through very low pressure pipes.

Ten years ago, Musk opted for this and founded Hyperloop One, one of the largest companies focused on the development of the technology. Just seven days ago, it announced its closure. The billionaire has put his assets up for sale and laid off most of his employees. However, this does not mean the end of the train of the future. Because Musk's was only one of the companies involved in its development

Hyperloop One, which for a time also seduced another wealthy businessman like Richard Branson, wanted to take passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in half an hour. It was his original project. To do this, the device had to travel at almost 1,100 kilometers per hour, something it would do through low-pressure pipes and by magnetic levitation. In recent times, however, it changed its pace and opted for the transportation of goods.

The amount 2,000

millions of euros in budget add up to the seven companies around the world dedicated to developing hyperloop.

During this time, the company has received significant injections of money and support from abroad, but none of that has been enough to keep Musk interested. He now draws the blinds and leaves the field free for the rest of the projects working to develop the train of the future, which are not few. In the United States there is Hyperloop TT, which in 2018 presented its carbon fiber capsule in Puerto de Santa María and has a laboratory in Toulouse (France); and in Canada, Traspond. There are also other initiatives such as the Indian DGWHyperloop

But it is in the Old Continent where great steps are being taken to make this means of transport a reality. In 2020, the European Hyperloop Center (EHC) was founded, a public-private initiative based in the Netherlands. Its work is going at a good pace and it has already begun to install a track between 3 and 5 kilometers in length so that the first tests with the European hyperloop can be carried out in 2024. Their plans, if all goes well, is for the new means of transport to link ten European cities, including Zaragoza.

The EU is also betting on this technology and wants to include it in the trans-European transport network, something that is still emerging and that requires regulation that is being worked on at full speed before China manages to develop it. At the moment, it has done its first tests at 50 kilometers hours. Those planned by the EHC for the coming months will be 75. Among the advantages of hyperloop that make it so attractive are its speed, which is less polluting and also that it does not depend on meteorological phenomena.