when the train of illegality is our daily way of traveling, when we create an organizational climate in which there is no clear difference between live in the shadow of the law or above it, We are walking towards complete anarchy, which is the total absence of a government structure in a State, understanding by government structure the instrumentation that forces compliance with the law.

Traveling on the train of illegality, for some, may be Jauja, but sooner rather than later, it will be narrowness and regrets.

When illegality is daily, the rule of law begins to prevail. law of the strongest and that law that is not justice, it is abuse.

If that illegality meets no resistance, it acquires “residence rights” and soon it will take up all the space to kick us out of our world.

When we skimp on paying the price of upholding the law, we pretend to ignore that the price we pay for tolerating illegality will be so high that even our descendants may not be able to pay it.

The law was created by man to achieve living in peace and harmony with his fellow men. Break the law It could be apparently advantageous, but in the end, we will all lose out, victims and perpetrators.

Let’s all go for a law abiding nation. Let’s manage together to derail the train of illegality. It’s getting late.

For a dignified and united Mexico let’s make a pact

Thanks.