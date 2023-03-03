In calling the strike, the federation of all railway workers’ unions denounced the “disrespect shown by governments over time to the Greek railway network which led” to the disaster that occurred on Tuesday night.

In parallel, about 700 people gathered, according to the police, on Thursday evening, in front of the headquarters of the Greek Railways Company in Athens, to protest the loopholes that led to the catastrophic accident.

An AFP correspondent reported that the demonstrators observed a minute of silence for the 47 victims, including many young men.

On Tuesday night, Greece was hit by one of the worst railway accidents in recent years. The collision occurred between two trains that were traveling on the same track for several kilometers in the Tempe Valley in the Thessaly region.

“Unfortunately, our constant demands for more permanent staff, better training and especially the adoption of modern safety technologies have all been thrown into the trash,” the unions said in a statement.

The intercity train network, which also belongs to the Hellenic Train company, which is responsible for the rail transport sector in Greece, has also stopped.

Staff on the Athens metro also stopped working Thursday between 04:00 and 22:00 GMT.

In a statement, the Athens Metro employees union said there were “common problems” with the railway company.

He added, “For years, our union has been complaining about a major shortage of equipment and spare parts, and a major shortage of workers, which forces employees to work long, exhausting hours.”