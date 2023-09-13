Home page World

Robin Dittrich

A train derailed in the North Rhine-Westphalia town of Geseke on Sunday. A photo of the train driver between the wagons raises questions.

Geseke – Deutsche Bahn recently came under criticism following research by ARD; There are said to be life-threatening conditions on the rail network at times. Emergency management in particular was a cause for concern. A train driver was killed in a train accident in the town of Geseke.

Shortly after the accident on Sunday (September 10th), it became clear that the rail infrastructure was “massively damaged,” which is why the train was able to derail in the first place. A railway spokeswoman confirmed this on Monday morning. The role of the train driver remains unclear. The further the investigation progresses, the stranger the incident seems.

Train derails in Geseke – picture of the train driver raises questions

The freight train loaded with cement derailed on Sunday afternoon in the North Rhine-Westphalia town of Geseke. What is clear so far is that the locomotive was on fire and the overturned wagons were pushed into each other. The train driver, who had been lying under the rubble for 24 hours after the accident, died in the accident. At first it was not certain whether there was anyone else on board. Now this can most likely be ruled out: After the police flew the route with a thermal imaging camera, no sign of it could be found.

The train driver who was on board in the train accident in Geseke can only be rescued dead by rescue workers. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

The reason for using the helicopter with the thermal imaging camera was a video that the police received during the operation. This shows a person “sitting on a carriage of the train.” As it turned out, it was the train driver who was sitting between the carriages. The police confirmed that he was not in the locomotive at the time of the train accident. Did the train driver try to prevent the accident with his last resort?

The train driver was between the wagons at the time of the accident

A police spokesman reported on Tuesday (September 12th) in Soest that there was currently a suspicion that the train driver had not left his place between the wagons. The position between the wagons would therefore not be unusual for a train driver. “It is common that in certain situations – such as shunting or at unrestricted crossings – the train driver is on the outside of the train and controls it via remote control,” quotes the Picture the police spokesman Marco Baffa-Scinelli.

However, as the police saw from the cell phone video, the train was traveling relatively quickly. There may have been a technical defect that prevented the train from slowing down. Why the train was traveling faster than 30 kilometers per hour is part of the investigation by the responsible authorities, which is still ongoing. Human error rather than a technical error cannot yet be ruled out. “We are investigating in all directions.” Cheap parts were to blame in a train accident near Munich at the beginning of the year.