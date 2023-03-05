“As prime minister, I owe everyone, especially the relatives of the victims, (asking) forgiveness,” Mitsotakis wrote, in a letter addressed to the Greeks and posted on his Facebook account.

“In Greece in 2023, two trains cannot go in opposite directions on the same line without being noticed,” the Greek Prime Minister was quoted by the French Press Agency as saying.

The conservative prime minister emphasized that “we cannot, do not want, and should not hide behind human error,” attributed to the station manager.

Mitsotakis’s remarks come as a gathering is organized in Athens on Sunday morning, to honor the memory of the 57 people killed in the train disaster that occurred this week near Larissa, where the station manager is preparing to testify before the Greek judiciary.

The prime minister will attend a morning mass at the Orthodox Cathedral in Athens, where all the country’s churches have planned to honor the memory of the victims of what authorities described as a “national tragedy”.

Information about the fateful accident