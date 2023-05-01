Freight train with fuel derailed near Bryansk after the railway was blown up

In the Bryansk region, a freight train derailed as a result of an unidentified explosive device. The head of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced this on Telegram.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, May 1, in the Unecha district, on the 136th kilometer of the Bryansk-Unecha railway. The train included 78 wagons with oil products and building materials, eight of them overturned.

It became known about the fire on the railway tracks

A fire started at the scene of the incident – as the representatives of emergency services explained, the fire arose as a result of the derailment of a locomotive and two tanks with gas oil.

A local resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said explosions were heard before the train derailed. “There were two loud explosions,” he shared.

Russian Railways commented on the incident

The holding “Russian Railways” (RZD) stated that the interference of unauthorized persons in the work of transport led to the derailment of the wagons of a freight train.

On May 1, at 10:17, a locomotive and seven wagons of a freight train derailed due to illegal interference in the operation of railway transport on the Unecha-Rassukha section of the Bryansk region. Press service of Russian Railways

Traffic on the site was temporarily suspended. Russian Railways warned passengers about possible delays in passenger trains No. 202 Novozybkov – Moscow and No. 86 Klimov – Moscow.

Eyewitnesses posted video from the scene of the incident

Footage from the scene of an accident with a freight train near Bryansk appeared on the network: the video showed a burning diesel locomotive that derailed, followed by several more cars that went downhill.

There was information about those involved in sabotage in the Bryansk region

The Telegram channel Mash reported that law enforcement agencies are looking for two men who, according to preliminary data, participated in the undermining of the railway track.

In the south-west of the Bryansk region, the “Interception” plan was introduced. Representatives of law enforcement agencies in the nearest settlements are interviewing residents of each house, as well as randomly inspecting premises and plots.

“News” clarifiedthat one of the suspects is 30 years old, wears a beard, rides a bicycle and wears Miratorg overalls.

The authorities reported on the liquidation of the consequences of the incident

Around 13:00 Moscow time, there were reports that the fire at the site of the explosion of the railway in the Bryansk region was localized. A RENT TV source confirmed that there were no casualties as a result of the incident, only the driver and the assistant of the locomotive crew were on the train.

Subsequently, Governor Bogomaz promisedthat by the morning the railway communication in the direction of “Unecha” will be restored. Buses will temporarily deliver citizens.

Sabotage in the Bryansk region became the second in a day in Russia

Early in the morning of May 1, it also became known that on the territory of the Susaninsky settlement of the Gatchinsky district of the Leningrad region, a power transmission line support (power line) was blown up.

The local authorities emphasized that the power supply of settlements and civilian infrastructure was not disrupted. Explosives, FSB specialists and prosecutors are working at the scene of the incident. A criminal case was opened on the fact of the incident.