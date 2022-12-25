Vladan Vasic, mayor of Bayreuth, where the accident took place, said the ammonia leak caused “51 cases of poisoning”.

The local official added in a press conference that 7 people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Details of what happened

• The Ministry of Interior stated in a statement that the train derailed in the evening, which led to “ammonia leakage and the spread of a large amount of gas in the air.”

• The authorities declared a state of emergency in the affected part of the city, which has a population of 60,000, and called on residents to stay indoors.

• Officials said that the train, consisting of 20 vehicles, was transporting toxic materials from neighboring Bulgaria, and that no other injuries were recorded as a result of the derailment.