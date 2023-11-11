In the Ryazan region, 19 freight cars of a train left the tracks after an explosion

In the Ryazan region, early in the morning on Saturday, November 11, 19 carriages of a freight train derailed. This was reported by the press service of the Moscow Railway (MZD).

The incident occurred at 7:12 Moscow time on the Rybnoye – Checkpoint section. As a result, the driver’s assistant received minor injuries, and a medical team was called to provide assistance. There is no threat to the environment.

The reason for the carriage derailment was identified as the intervention of unauthorized persons.

The Ministry of Railways claims that the reason was the interference of unauthorized persons in the operation of railway transport.

It is clarified that the situation does not affect the movement of passenger and commuter trains. “To eliminate the consequences of the derailment, recovery trains were sent to the site from the stations Rybnoye, Voskresensk, Ryazan,” the organization explained. In addition, a headquarters has been created to coordinate actions to eliminate the consequences of the collapse.

Authorities commented on reports of a railway incident

Governor of the Ryazan region Pavel Malkov confirmed information about what happened. He also clarified that the train was transporting mineral fertilizers.

Instructed regional authorities to provide all necessary assistance to Russian Railways to eliminate the consequences of the incident Pavel MalkovGovernor of the Ryazan region

An explosion allegedly occurred before the carriages pulled out.

An RBC source close to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that an explosion occurred before the carriages left.

In place left investigators and criminologists of the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport. “Investigators have organized a set of measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident,” the department’s press service clarified.

A similar case was recorded in May of this year in Crimea

An explosion occurred on the railway on the peninsula – it occurred on the morning of May 18 near the village of Chistenkoye near Simferopol and Bakhchisarai. The cause of the emergency was the detonation of an explosive device planted under the railway track.

As a result of the sabotage, 50 meters of the railway track were damaged, creating a crater with a diameter of about 15 meters and a depth of about two meters. Eyewitnesses said that shortly before the explosion they noticed a suspicious man near the railway.