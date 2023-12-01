The train bombing in the Severomuysky tunnel on the BAM is classified as a terrorist attack

Investigators of the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport opened a criminal case under an article about a terrorist attack after an explosion and fire of a train on the Baikal-Amur Mainline, in the Severomuysky tunnel in the territory of Buryatia. In the United States, citing a source in the Ukrainian special services, they claim that what happened was a sabotage by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The explosive device could have been located under the carriage

According to sources, a case was filed against unidentified persons. Investigators have previously established that the tank caught fire when an unidentified explosive device was detonated. It could presumably have been located under the carriage.

Photo: Valery Melnikov / RIA Novosti

Baza publication sources reportedthat unknown persons blew up a freight train of 50 cars on the Itykit – Okushikan section. The locomotive crew said that during the passage of the tunnel the tension was relieved and the train slowed down. After some time, heavy smoke began to form in the tunnel – the team secured the train and left the tunnel.

As a result of the explosion, 16 tanks burned out. A hole was found in two tanks in the drainage area. Previously, fuel spilled over an area of ​​150 square meters.

The US called the incident in the tunnel an SBU operation

CNN, citing a source in the Ukrainian special services, reported that the explosion in the railway tunnel in Buryatia was organized by the Security Service of Ukraine. “The fire that occurred on a train traveling through a strategic railway tunnel in Buryatia was the work of the SBU,” the publication’s interlocutor said. It was reported that the explosive devices were detonated while the train was moving along the Baikal-Amur Mainline. Journalists clarified that the SBU did not officially comment on the incident.

According to Bloomberg, a source familiar with the situation said that the SBU organized sabotage using four bombs.