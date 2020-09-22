R. Trailer of Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s film ‘Nishabdam’ in Telugu

Bollywood star R. Madhavan is in the news for his next film ‘Nishabdam’. It is a horror film, in which ‘Bahubali’ fame actress Anushka Shetty will also be seen alongside Madhavan. The trailer of this film has been released.

The trailer of this film featuring Madhavan and Anushka has been released in three languages ​​Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. However, during the announcement of the film, it was announced to be available in Hindi and English language as well. ‘Nishbadam’ is being released on Amazon Prime Video on 2 October.

The story of the film is of a haunted house in the US city of Seattle, where R.K. Madhavan arrives there with Anushka. On reaching there it seems that something is wrong. The story related to this house is seen moving in a flashback. Anushka is in the role of an artist named Sakshi, who cannot speak, she tries to tell everyone about the incident by her action. R. Madhavan is seen in the role of famous musician Anthony. In the film, Shalini Pandey plays Sonali, which becomes the voice of Sakshi.

The announcement was made in September last year regarding ‘Nishabdam’ and then it was said to be released in five languages. Apart from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, its posters were also produced in Hindi and English. The Hindi poster of this film had ‘Nishabdam’ written in Devanagari.