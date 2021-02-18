Some fans have Theories About The Xbox Series X Refrigerator Trailer and some possible secrets hidden in it, after it was confirmed that the Xbox Marketing team seems to have been playing with us, as we have seen in recent announcements. Some examples of this are that Phil Spencer had the Xbox Series S on his shelf months before it was announced and it was even seen in a video.

Also, the company included the new Xbox wireless headsets in an Xbox Series X commercial, again, months before it was announced. As a result, fans are wondering what else Microsoft might have been hiding in the videos, and one Reddit user thinks they might have been secretly announced. the return of some old Xbox franchises in the Xbox Series X fridge trailer.

Are there secrets hidden in the Xbox Series X fridge trailer?

While the Xbox Series X fridge trailer Released several months ago, some eagle-eyed fans saw what could be a secretly placed sneak peek for the return of some long-dormant franchises. Detailed in a Reddit post, user IMulero notes that as well as Xbox secretly revealed its new wireless headphones For months now, you can believe that Microsoft is hiding valuable information about future releases in plain sight.

Reddit user notes that there are some posters in the background of the Xbox Series X fridge trailer video. The posters are a curious mix, to say the least. The games featured on the posters in the background of the video are from the Xbox 360 racing game Project Gotham Racing 4, and the Xbox 360 life simulation game published by Rare, Viva Piñata. There is also Microsoft Flight Simulator, which was already announced for Xbox Series X / S and which will have its launch this year.

If this theory is correct, Xbox could soon announce the return of these games so beloved by fans.