The story of “Shingeki no Kyojin” is nearing its end and fans of the anime, which is based on the manga of the same name, which was written and illustrated by hajime isayamathey are more than anxious to know how the story starring Eren jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert. For this reason, the release of the trailer for part 4 of its last season aroused various reactions.

When will part 4 of the final season of “Shingeki no Kyojin” premiere?

The first trailer for part 4 was unveiled during the Anime Expo 2023carried out last Sunday, and where the study mappa and crunchyroll they had a special panel. In it it was possible to see that the 16 chapters that make up this section of the series would arrive in 2023, although still without a fixed date, however, what was confirmed is that it will be available in the Japanese autumn, that is, between September and December of this year.

The fourth season, which has 28 episodes so far, was first broadcast on December 7, 2020. Photo: MAPPA. See also The 5 most powerful titans in Attack on Titan

Where can you see part 4 of the end of “Shingeki no Kyojin”?

Part 4 of the last season of “Shingeki no Kyojin”, also known as “Attack on Titan”, and which will consist of 16 episodes, can be seen on the Crunchyroll platform, a portal that also has all the episodes of the others. seasons.

In the preview you can see Armin worried, reliving some events from the past, Mikasa in a fighting position with the rest of her team. Let’s remember that the end of the previous episode ended with the protagonists trying to stop Eren’s titan, who is heading to Marley Island to destroy the world. Will the Scouting Legion be able to stop their former ally?

Watch the official trailer for “Shingeki no Kyojin: the final season”