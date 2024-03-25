This year is interesting for the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise, given that there is little time left until the premiere of the series. Knucklesthe new version of Generations which includes the history of Shadow and obviously, everything is going to close with a flourish with the third film. However, before the main courses arrive, a new mobile application is supposedly going to be launched, which will be a multiplayer-style game that is based on none other than the franchise. Fall Guys.

This title will be named Sonic Toys Partyand as was already speculated, it will be a multiplayer in which users will be able to use avatars from the world of the hedgehog, this ranges from the protagonist, through Tails and even having the possibility of being himself Dr. Eggman. These go through different mini games with that battle royale style that is clearly inspired by the launch of Mediatonicbut with the touches of the franchise SEGA.

Here you can see the first leaked trailer:

Something that is worth emphasizing in relation to the game is that it will be a release only for cell phones and devices that have an operating system. iOS and Android. So it will be one more option for users who do not have a console to enjoy Sonic Generations X Shadow in the following months. Likewise, there is no date in the video, so we will have to wait for official news from SEGA.

Remember that there are already many Sonic games within the mobile environment.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: It's definitely just another ordinary cell phone game, but it doesn't hurt that SEGA continues to launch applications to keep Sonic current everywhere. I just hope Shadow's campaign in Generations is worth playing.