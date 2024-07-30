At this time the streaming company Netflix is betting heavily on animation, which is why they are frequently releasing original productions that are well received by the audience, and we have seen that in recent months with Ultraman, Scott Pilgrim and some more on the way. One of them is Bewitcheda 3D film that looks great, suggesting that they are giving more importance to their budget compared to other projects.

To make the wait for the film more pleasant, a new trailer has been released in which you can see how experienced the production team is, since there are people who come from great products such as Shrekthe animated versions of Disney classics in their golden age that enchanted a generation. In this segment we see a bit of history, a world in which fantastic creatures exist alongside humans, and of course, spells are not necessary.

You can see it here:

Here is the official synopsis:

Bewitched, the new Netflix film from the creator of TOY STORY, co-director of SHREK and composer of THE LITTLE MERMAID, tells the story of a strong-willed young princess (Rachel Zegler) who embarks on an important quest to save her family and her kingdom after a mysterious spell turns her parents (Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem) into monsters. Directed by Vicky Jenson (SHREK), with original music by award-winning composer Alan Meken (BEAUTY AND THE BEAST) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (TANGLED). Bewitched, a Netflix film from Skydance Animation, features an incredible voice cast: Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman. Written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda, and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bruce Anderson and Linda Woolverton.

Remember that the tape arrives on November 22th to the platform.

Via: Netflix