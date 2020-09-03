A trailer for a new film about James Bond has been released. In Russia, the premiere of the 25th Bond film “No Time to Die” is scheduled for November 19.

Bond is still played by British actor Daniel Craig. This time, Agent 007 falls into a trap while trying to help an old friend from the CIA.

The director of the new film was Carey Fukunaga. The 41-year-old American is known for his work on the True Detective series and the remake of the horror film It, based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

The scriptwriters of the James Bond film were the British Neil Purvis and Robert Wade, who worked on all the films in the franchise, starting with the film “The World Is Not Enough”, released in 1999.

Many famous actors have starred in the new film: Oscar winner Rami Malek, French actress Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright and Rafe Fiennes.

Earlier it was reported that Daniel Craig in this film will appear as James Bond for the last time. The 51-year-old has broken Roger Moore’s record as the longest-running agent 007 on screen. It is not yet known who will play the MI6 super spy in the coming years.