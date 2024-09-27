The trailer of the second season of The Last of Us recently released by HBO includes a easter eggs and it’s one of those that you absolutely don’t want to discover if you haven’t already played the video game.
To say even just one more word it is necessary to explain and also show what happens in the video game and what, we take for granted, will also happen in the TV series arriving in 2025.
In other words, Don’t continue further if you don’t want to suffer a spoiler about a main plot event in The Last of Us Season 2.
The Last of Us Part 2 easter egg (spoilers)
Are you still here? Well, then prepare to suffer once again. The trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 does not show too many scenes from the TV series and, especially without knowing what will happen, fans of the TV series can see it without risking spoilers details. However, there is an Easter egg that anticipates the great traumatic event at the beginning of the game: Joel’s death.
In the trailer it is in fact possible to hear background sounds a sound effect that is used in the video game to accompany Joel’s death scene. In the tweet above you can see a comparison between the trailer of the TV series and The Last of Us Part 2.
Obviously it cannot be random and was inserted with the aim of attracting the attention of players (or at least those with good memories). If you want to see the full version of the trailer for The Last of Us season 2, you can go to this address.
