Let’s talk about Electricity (Concordia, in English). The video, which you can find below, tells us about the various places that we will be able to explore.

Among the many weight loss releases on Nintendo Switch Coming soon there is also Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood Charge a new RPG adventure starring the two plumber brothers. The Kyoto company has now released a new trailer dedicated to the setting.

Mario & Luigi: The Brotherhood of Brothers trailer

The video, very quickly, switches from one area to another and gives us an idea of ​​what to expect from Mario & Luigi: The Brotherhood of Blades. There are various areas within the archipelago that forms the backdrop to the work for Nintendo Switch.

An island has a bit of a Flintstones style (or The Forefathers, if you prefer), with the inhabitants busy themselves with creating objects, even an island in which some birds start kidnapping people. There is also an area with lava and ice, which always make a nice contrast. In addition, the video allows us to see that Mario and Luigi will be able to advance in various platformer sections using pair skills, for example by spinning on themselves while holding hands.

We obviously haven’t seen the entire game (and that’s for the best, obviously) but the first impression is that Mario & Luigi: The Brotherhood of Brothers wants to offer a great variety of settings. The release date, we recall, is set for November 7th.

We leave you in conclusion with a trailer of the fights.