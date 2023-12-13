The expected trailer of 'Kung Fu Panda 4' has been released. After the poster and promotional images, this December 13, the trailer for the new film about the adventures of the charismatic 'Dragon Warrior', Po, hit the internet. The vibrant preview brings back Tai Lung, as previously revealed, and shows the Chinese panda facing new villains, including the ruthless chameleon, voiced by Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Other acting greats, including Ke Huy Quan and Awkwafina, also join the cast of this animated film that will hit the screens in 2024.

'Kung Fu Panda 4', first promotional images. Photo: DreamWorks

What will 'Kung Fu Panda 4' be about? Watch the trailer here

What fans suspected will be a reality: the chameleon will fight with Tai Lung, but things will not turn out as the leopard expected. With an unexpected move, she will take possession of the spirit of Shifu's former apprentice and transform into him.

The new villain will seek to seize all power and destroy the Valley of Peace. Meanwhile, poa character to whom Jack Black has given his voice throughout the animated saga, will face the challenge of becoming the spiritual leader while fighting with the antagonist to preserve his world and training his own apprentice.

When is 'Kung Fu Panda 4' released?

Directed by Mike Mitchell and Stephanie Stine, with a script by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger, 'Kung Fu Panda 4' is scheduled for release March 8, 2024. Its launch will coincide with that of 'A Quiet Place: Day One', a prequel to John Krasinski's horror saga.