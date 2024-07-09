The trailer for the film has already been released Gladiator 2the sequel to the famous film directed 24 years ago by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. From that story in which a general who had become a slave took revenge on an emperor, now comes another, with Paul Mescal (as Lucius), Pedro Pascal (Marcus Acacius), Connie Nielsen (Lucilla, Lucius’ mother) and Denzel Washington (the emperor Macrinus) in the main roles. From what can be seen in the almost three-minute trailer, there is a lot of blood, fights, spectacular battles, the struggle to survive in the arena of the Roman Coliseum (even against a rhinoceros) and the desire for power (on the part of the ambitious Denzel Washington) and revenge (in the case of Paul Mescal), in this story that Scott directs again, at 86 years old. The film will be released on November 15.

In this new installment of Gladiator, The young Lucius, who as a child saw General Maximus (Russell Crowe) in the arena, decides to continue the ideal of the one he considers a hero. Among the actors of the film there is also another emperor Roman, veteran actor Derek Jacobi, 85, who gave life in 1976, in the popular series I, Claudius, to this Roman emperor.

While speculation is rife about the quality and historical fidelity to imperial Rome of Gladiator 2It is worth remembering that the first one triumphed at the 2001 Oscars, when it won five statuettes: for best film, lead actor (Russell Crowe), costumes (Janty Yates), sound (Scott Millan, Bob Beemer, Ken Weston) and visual effects (John Nelson, Neil Corbould, Tim Burke, Rob Harvey). On the financial side, it grossed 460 million dollars worldwide.

