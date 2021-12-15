Currently fans of MCU are extremely excited and excited for the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home, however, the future of this cinematic universe is extremely bright. One of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is Dr. Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, whose trailer has already been leaked.

That’s right, the trailer for this feature film is already circulating on the internet, and although as such it has nothing that could spoil the events of No way home, we suggest you not see it until you have enjoyed the arachnid’s new adventure firsthand.

Apparently, it seems that there will be two versions of Dr. Strange in this sequel and one of them could be the same one we saw in the animated series Marvel’s What If…?. This is all mere speculation, but it would certainly make sense for the people of Marvel whether you want to start connecting all your projects on the big and small screen.

Dr. Strange in The Multiverse of Madness arrives in movie theaters on May 6, 2022.

Editor’s note: It would make sense for Sony to release the official trailer shortly after this leak, though on the other hand, they won’t want to steal No Way Home’s attention either. The Japanese firm is in a rather complicated position.

Via: Youtube