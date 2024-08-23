At Gamescom 2024 it was presented Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution a new one turn-based strategy game which fuses history and steampunk to allow us to become Napoleon and rewrite the French Revolution in our own personal way.

Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution Details and Trailer

The year is the 1789 and we are in Paris. We will play as an alternative version of Napoleon, Céline or César Bonaparte. We will have to rewrite French history, choosing whether to defend the king, reform the monarchy or side with the revolutionaries.

We will be able to Recruit soldiers, build mechanical giants and face your opponents in turn-based battles. There are not only battles, however, because we will also have to create alliances and overthrow famous historical figures and entire factions. We will then have to manage the political side, with a series of strategic and ideological choices that will reshape the whole of France.

“Napoleon Bonaparte is one of the most influential figures in history, whose complex and controversial legacy makes him an ideal subject for a strategy game and an exciting and relatively unexplored theme in the world of video games,” he said. Jongwoo Kim, Creative Director.

“In Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution, the player takes on the role of Napoleon in an alternate timeline as a fictional Céline or César Bonaparte, changing the course of the French Revolution as a talented and charismatic young general. Because the player is free to choose an alternative version of Bonaparte and the ideals he fights for, our game is not strictly a historical simulation, but a revisited adventure where history meets innovative storytelling. Developed in North America by a talented Canadian team based in Quebec, this game promises a fresh and engaging experience.”