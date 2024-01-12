'Back to Black' will be the new film by British filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson, who previously directed 'Nowhere Boy' (2009) and 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015), and will deal with the life of Amy Winehouse, English soul and jazz singer who died in 2011, at age 27, due to alcohol poisoning. This biographical film will be based on the beginnings of the composer, her rise in the music industry and the process of creating 'Back to Black'an album with which he rose to international fame.

Last Thursday the trailer for the biopic was released, which will star Marisa Abelaan actress who was part of the cast of 'Barbie' and who will have the tough job of playing the singer of famous songs, such as 'Rehab', 'Back to Black', 'Love is a Losing Game' and others.

Watch the trailer for 'Back to Black' HERE

When is Amy Winehouse's film 'Back to Black' released?

'Back to Black'the singer's biographical film Amy Winehouse, It will be released in the United Kingdom on April 12, 2024, while it will arrive in the United States on May 10. For now, there is no confirmed date for the film's arrival in Latin America; However, it is expected that it can be viewed between the months of May and June.

Although the footage is highly anticipated by fans of the late performer, it also comes loaded with controversy, since many criticized that Marisa Abela, the film's protagonist, bears no physical resemblance to Amy. Nevertheless, Mitch Winehouse, the singer's father, came out in defense of the actress: “Marisa is a great choice for the role, even if she doesn't look exactly like Amy. (…) There are already many examples of actors who look nothing like real-life characters,” he told TMZ.

What is Amy Winehouse's movie about?

The film will focus on the life and career of Amy Winehousebeginning with her early days in the music industry, in the early 2000s, doing jazz in north London, England, and ending with her rise to fame as the winner of five Grammys for her song 'Rehab' and his album 'Back to Black'.

In the film, Jack O'Connell will play Blake Fielder-Civil, the singer's ex-husband. Photo: composition LR/GQ/Gotcha Images See also "In the background there is room": what is the age difference between the actors of Teresita and Gaspar?

What is the cast of 'Back to Black'?