As you can see below, this is a practically one to one reproduction of the presentation of A Minecraft Movie.

A Minecraft Movie It was announced with a Official Trailer . Regardless of what you may think of what you have seen so far, there is no denying that the film’s presentation video is making people talk. The video has also sparked creativity among gamers and someone has decided to recreate it inside the video game .

Minecraft Movie Trailer Recreated in Video Game

As you can see below, in a video published via TikTok, a creative has created the trailer for A Minecraft Movie in a video game version. It has everything, from the pink sheep, to the four characters who end up in the video game world to Steve, the protagonist who in the film is played by Jack Black.

Obviously There are no dubbed dialogues in the gameso for stylistic coherence the creative has created some overlay vignettes to indicate the fundamental dialogues of the trailer. There is also great care for the direction, which precisely copies that of the original work.

The end result is actually meant to poke fun at the trailer for A Minecraft Movie a little, but to some extent it also helps to point out that everything presented is technically possible in the video game.

