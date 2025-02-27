02/27/2025



Updated at 6:55 p.m.





Year 1575. The young soldier Miguel de Cervantes is captured on the high seas by Arab privateers and taken to Algiers as a hostage. There he finds refuge in his passion for telling stories and begins to devise a risky escape plan. ‘The Captive’ is the new movie of Alejandro Amenabarthat defines it as “the most intense and personal task” of its extensive career, and that will reach the Film rooms on October 17.

Julio Peña, as Cervantes, and the Italian actor Alessandro Borghi (the eight mountains), such as the Bajá de Algiers, lead a cast that has Miguel Fill, Fernando Tejero, Luis Callejo, José Manuel Puga, Roberto Álamo, Albert Salazar, Juanma Muniagurria, César Sarachu, Jorge Asín, Mohamed Said, Walid Charaf and the debutant Luna Berroa

Amenábar, that already portrait to another capital figure of Spanish literature such as Unamuno in ‘While the war lasts’(2019) summarizes history: «In 1575 the doors of freedom for Miguel de Cervantes were closed, but in return those of his imagination and his humanity opened. As he devised risky plans to escape a bleak Arab prison, that young soldier was pushed to know the world of his captors and interact with them on enemy soil. And there, among his fellow captivity, he found his true vocation as an unmatched story accountant.

The Oscar winning director’s tape for ‘Mar Mar’ was shot for 2024 in Alicante, Santa Pola and the Aguamarga City of Light, among other locations of the Spanish Levante, as well as in several rooms of the Royal Alcazares of Seville.