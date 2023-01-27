Magnolia Morales underwent 30 surgeries between July and December 2022. The 29-year-old girl had perforations and lacerations in the organs of the digestive system caused by complications from a weight reduction operation, as explained to EL PAÍS by her sister Esmeralda. The doctors could not do anything to save her life and on January 6th she went into cardiac arrest. The family has filed a complaint against Hernán Lizárraga, the doctor who completed the first gastric sleeve operation and was in charge of his treatment for the following two months, for manslaughter and malpractice. Lizárraga has refused to answer questions from this newspaper. The State Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of Sinaloa has confirmed that the center where the intervention was carried out was already sanctioned last year. The case of the influencers mexicana has highlighted the risks of aesthetic operations in a country where more than a million are performed a year. Mexico is in third place, only behind the US and Brazil, in number of these interventions.

On July 16, Magnolia celebrated her 29th birthday on her Instagram account, where she has more than 50,000 followers. “Today I want to thank life for giving me 29 years of friendships, learning, experiences and lots of love. Thank you for teaching me to stop in difficult moments and know how to enjoy, share and take advantage of good moments, ”wrote the young woman in her profile where she shared her business and her routine. The influencers He had various businesses for renting clothes, selling donuts, and also micro-loans. A few years earlier, Morales had already undergone a gastric sleeve operation, which involves the removal of part of the stomach, after which he had lost 110 kilos. Now, he intended to have another one to finish off another 20.

In order to pay for the operation, which cost 65,000 pesos (about 3,200 dollars), Magnolia participated in a savings system known as cundina or tanda, in which each person who participates —they are usually 15 and mostly women— deposits about 100 dollars every 15 days to a person who keeps them. Every 15 days, one of those members receives the money from all of them. Thus, the total amount is distributed in turns. The cundinera he takes one of those batches as payment. On many occasions, these cundinas are made to pay for aesthetic operations and those in charge act as intermediaries with doctors. This is how Magnolia did it with the organization Surgery Advice. She had one of the first shifts to receive the money, which in this case was for the surgery.

On July 21, he entered the María del Mar Hospital Clinic, located in Mazatlán. A person, who preferred to omit his name for fear of reprisals, who was aware of this operation, assures that Magnolia had previously had an assessment with Dr. Lizárraga, the nutritionist and the psychologist, but does not remember whether online or in person. Hernán Lizárraga presents himself on social networks as a specialist in “obesity surgery”. Both his Instagram account and his Facebook account are full of images of the doctor with stomachs removed, after these gastric sleeve operations. To this day, the surgeon continues to practice and share histories of cases performed.

After the operation, the family explains that the young woman had severe abdominal pain, difficulty breathing and high blood pressure. Thus, on July 26, she returns to the same clinic to be checked. There the doctor tells her that she has a gastric leak, which occurs when her suture lines have not closed properly. According to the Mexican Association of Endoscopic Surgerythe gastric leak after a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy is 2.4% and can cause even more complications: “A gastric leak can become a fistula, which clinically manifests itself with the exit of gastric material through the gastric wall abdominal or drainage site.

After that day, Magnolia no longer leaves the hospital. His sister Esmeralda recounts that in the following two months that she was at the same María del Mar Clinic, she had about 20 interventions, including major and minor surgeries, and she lists: “They were interventions to try to repair the leak and the perforation that I had: endroprosthesis , a gastric tube, a nasojejunal tube, a minibypass and a bypass were placed, stomach lavages and multiple sutures were performed. At that time, the young woman was sedated for a large part of the time due to her strong pain. Most of these interventions were performed by Dr. Lizárraga himself, according to her family. “Unfortunately, we do not have complete knowledge of the very compromised situation that she had,” says Esmeralda Morales.

Two months later, they transfer her to the Culiacán Civil Hospital, where after several ultrasound scans, endoscopies and ultrasounds, Morales points out, Magnolia’s condition is revealed: “She had multiple perforations throughout her digestive system and many lacerated organs.” The opinion of the doctors is that they cannot save her life: “They gave us only a 10% chance that Magnolia would be able to lead a normal life again and that would be after many reconstructive surgeries.” Her family tried anyway: “During those surgeries, they find more findings like she had multiple frozen organs and she had very little intestinal segment.”

“She had good days, bad days and very bad days. She spent 15 days in intensive care, was intubated, connected to a respirator and managed to come out of it. She put all her effort, she adhered to the medical indications. She came out of a coma, she was able to talk again, to take a few steps and to walk, but she had many sequelae and her organs inside her were not good, ”explains Esmeralda. On December 6, due to the cost of being hospitalized, the family transferred Magnolia to an IMSS center in Culiacán, where she endured exactly one month when she suffered cardiac arrest.

Following the death of the influencer, The head of the State Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COEPRISS), Randy Ross Álvarez, has reported that they closed an operating room and a maintenance room at the María del Mar Hospital Clinic in November 2022 for non-compliance with health regulations .

