“Triad” is the most watched Netflix series by Peruvians and there is no shortage of reasons. Here we tell you what it is about, who is acting and why you should not miss it.

Like every month, Netflix continues to renew its catalog of movies and series with impressive releases for all tastes. But not all of them captivated the users of the platform as “Triad“, the Mexican production directed by Leonardo D’Antoni and Alba Gil, which is already the most viewed by Peruvians on the streaming platform.

Thanks to its ingenious story full of setbacks and dark secrets, fans do not stop commenting on its plot and its shocking ending that leaves open the possibilities of a new installment.

What is “Triad” about?

The life of a forensic investigator will change forever when she realizes that a murdered woman is exactly like her. When the truth has many angles, nothing is what it seems and, to discover it, we have to know the three sides of it.

Who is who?

Maite Perroni as Aleida Trujano / Becca / Tamara

David Chocarro as Humberto

Ofelia Medina as Aleida’s mother

Flavio Medina as Eugenio

Nuria Bages as Julia

Claudia Lobo as Dolores.



Official poster of “Triad”. Photo: Netflix

It should be noted that the series “Triad” consists of eight episodes and is based on the true story of the brothers Edward Galland, David Kellman and Robert Shafran, who were separated at birth.