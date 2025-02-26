Children, due to their low knowledge of the world can be cruel. There comes the work of the parents to educate them with the values ​​of respect and integration. Even so, there are times when they are also Victims of ignorance Regarding some issues. This is what had to live the Brazilian Melquiazel Costa. This suffers from a skin disease that makes it lose the pigmentation called vitiligo. Although now it is more accepted, it is not strange that 20 years ago in Brazil was a Unknown condition. This did nothing but put obstacles to the small coast.

It was when he was only four years old that his skin began to change. He continued behaving like a normal child, but those who shared their surroundings were the ones who began to Act differently. He saw how a father reproached his son for approaching him, which caused him great confusion. «People were confused thinking that Lepra had. They didn’t want to touch me. They felt nausea for me. I suffered all kinds of discrimination for that, ”revealed the Brazilian for ‘MMA Junkie’. This feeling was only increasing over the years, which led to a great depression and a whole series of Mental problems.

Not even their own parents thought I could find work because of their “condition.” The disease was no longer alone in his skin, and shame made him move away from the large population concentrations, going to live in a farm. «Depression also began to root in me. I started to feel for myself what they felt, disgust. Martial arts were actually what saved me from this. And it is that the small coast began to train to be able to defend against school abuse, something that also allowed him to integrate into a community.

This turned his life in 180 degrees, starting to consider being a professional fighter. The spark that lit the fuse came with the UFC video gamewhere he discovered another fighter who also owned vitiligo, Scott Jorge. “I told myself: ‘Fuck, this uncle is like me, so I can be a real UFC fighter.’ I finally found Something I can be in my life ». This caused his energies to discipline, as well as start changing the conception he had of himself. Something that at first was a mountain for him was Remove your shirt At the end of his training sessions, an obstacle that he managed to overcome as his strength and self -esteem increased.









Melquizael Costa in one of its fighting



UFC





However, another bump crossed his way. His brother died In a car accident, which made him rethink many things. «When he died, he died believing that I would be able to reach somewhere. I told myself that I would do it for me and for him. That led me to another level and motivated me to move on. All this marked a before and then in his life, accepting himself as he was and leaving only space for positive thoughts. In the interview with ‘MMA Junkie’ it makes it clear that no more is ashamed: «I love my appearance. I can’t imagine being otherwise. Today I love taking pictures. I love introducing myself. Everyone looks at me. That is proud.

Now, Melquiza the Costa has become an example for other people suffering from their same disease, admitting that many fans go to their fights for sharing the vitiligo. His history and ability to overcome has sent him to the top in sport, compete in the UFC. This already accumulates five duels in the company and takes advantage of that immense focus to transmit your message. «I think the first thing for anyone who has a condition or faces some kind of prejudice, is not to feel prejudice. I don’t let it affect me anymore. The first step is to be able to love oneself. You can only give people what you have.