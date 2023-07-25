This weekend, the Latino community of Dallas, Texas, will remember the 50th anniversary of a bloody episode of police violence that cost the life of Santos Rodríguez, a 12-year-old boy, murdered during a game of Russian roulette executed by a white officer.

(Also read: Violent reaction: man argued with another driver and he murdered his wife).

The minor was murdered on July 24, 1973 in the Little Mexico neighborhood by Darrell Cain, a police officer who was trying to force a confession from the child for the theft of eight dollars, according to the ‘EFE’ agency.

The Santos Vive Coalition organizes activities to honor the memory of the victim, in an attempt to keep alive the story of one of the most painful incidents of police misconduct both in Texas and throughout the United States.

How did the events occur?

On the fateful night of the murder, Santos and his older brother David, 13, were detained without a warrant and forced out of their adopted home. Without conclusive evidence, the Rodríguez brothers were singled out as suspects in the theft of money from a vending machine at a local gas station.

The crime occurred inside the patrol vehicle, where the handcuffed children were subjected to a grisly game of Russian roulette by Cain, who, in an attempt to extract a confession, fired a bullet through Santos’s head, killing him immediately.

(Keep reading: Pregnant mother is shot dead two days before her other daughter’s birthday.)

This incident rocked the city of Dallas and sparked protests and riots that resulted in several officers being injured.

The then chief of police, Frank Dyson, charged Cain with murder. However, he was only sentenced to five years in prison by an all-white jury, and released after serving half his sentence.

(Of interest: The fight between a man and his stepson that ended in tragedy after a stabbing attack).

No apology was offered or any form of compensation provided to help the family deal with the loss.

It was in 2013, when there was some kind of official acknowledgment of the incident from Mike Rawlings, who was mayor of Dallas at the time. The president offered an apology to the family and the community.

David, who was just 13 years old at the time of the tragedy, witnessed his brother’s murder while handcuffed in the same police vehicle. Despite this, he never received psychological support. According to Hilda Duarte, a director of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Dallas, he “is still traumatized and suffers a lot.”

Rick Halperin, director of the Human Rights Education program at Southern Methodist University, emphasized, in a dialogue with EFE, the need to remember Santos “every year” in order to remove this murder from oblivion.

In recent years, activists and organizers have fought to keep the memory of Santos alive, creating the Santos Rodríguez Center in Pike Park. and planning to establish July 24 as ‘Santos Rodríguez Day’. This year, there will be a march on Sunday and the documentary “Santos Vive” will be screened.

A 19-year-old boy was murdered after being assaulted in the La Cañiza neighborhood in Suba

More news in EL TIEMPO

Incredible: woman in the US went on vacation and left her baby alone, the minor died

The horrible case of the murder of a well-known ‘influencer’ at the hands of two Chinese

Mother and daughter accused of murdering grandmother and burning her body on a grill

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

​*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.