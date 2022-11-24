Fans of “Power Rangers” are in mourning. Last November 20, Jason David Frankthe actor behind Tommy Oliver/power ranger green In the aforementioned television series, he caught the attention of the international media after his unexpected death at the age of 49 was confirmed. His colleagues and friends gave him heartfelt farewell words, as did thousands of people around the world.

What was the reason for his death? According to what was reported by TMZ, David Frank decided to take his own life after personal problems caused his weakened mental health to collapse.

Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will really be missed, ”Justine Hunt, the artist’s representative, asked the aforementioned medium.

The death of Jason David Frank was confirmed by his own representative via social networks. Photo: Geek Ireland

Jason David Frank: his last hours before his death

Despite Hunt’s plea, TMZ was able to access details in the hours leading up to Frank’s death. According to the portal, the tragedy took place in a hotel room in Texas, where the artist was staying with his wife, Tammie.

Both, who were in the process of divorcing, slept in separate rooms, the local police confirmed to sources close to the media. However, the distance did not prevent fights: the couple had a strong argument and the establishment’s staff had to intervene so that it did not get older.

At some point last Friday night or the next morning, they had another confrontation, which ended with Tammie being dragged out of the room by her still-husband. Despite the dispute, the lady was concerned about the safety of the actor.

In this context, he called the Police, around 5:00 am, but the officers could not contact the interpreter. In this way, they asked the hotel managers for help and entered Frank’s room, whom they found lifeless.

The film “Legend of the white dragon” includes the participation of Jason David Frank and was his last project before his death. Photo: composition LR/Saban Entertainment/Instagram/@jdfffn

help channels

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) offers two prevention telephone lines for cases of suicide attempts, depression, anguish and other problems related to mental health that need immediate attention. The first of these is the Ministry of Health-Infosalud Telephone Guidance and Counseling Service (0800-10828), with which you can receive care from a psychologist specialized in the field.

On the other hand, you can call Minsa’s line 113, option 5, which is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in order to receive care regarding your mental health. Also, if you are going through a difficult time, you have the option of calling 0800-4-1212 (La Voz Amiga) for free. Additionally, here you can contact the different mental health centers in our country.