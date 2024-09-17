The death of sisters Rayane Alves Porto, 25, and Rithiele Alves Porto, 28, deeply impacted the community of Porto Esperidião, located 358 km from Cuiabá, this Saturday, September 14.

Both sisters came from a circus family and were described as very happy peopleaccording to an uncle who preferred not to reveal his identity.

“They were born in the circus! Their father and grandfather owned a small circus. After their grandfather died, the pandemic forced the circus to close, which deeply affected the family, as they had a fantastic structure but could not continue working,” said the uncle.

After the circus closed, Rayane and Rithiele moved in with their paternal grandmother in Indiavaí. About two years ago they moved to Porto Esperidião to be close to his maternal grandfather, who lived in Glória D’Oeste.

It was in this city where the sisters were buried on Sunday the 15th, after their tragic death.

Rayane Alves Porto worked as a make-up artist, while her sister Rithiele Alves Porto was a law student. Her uncle remembers the great appreciation they both received in the city, which led one of them to run as a candidate for councilor in the municipal elections.

“They were very sweet. Rayane was a member of a church group, very popular with the population. They invited her to be a candidate and she accepted. It was her first time in politics, but unfortunately, we had to live with this tragedy,” said the uncle.

The family said that the sisters were never linked to criminal factions and that the gesture present in the photograph that circulating about the case was due to an error in the motivation for the crime.

“What they said about the gesture makes no sense! The girls never had any connection with any [facción criminal]”They didn’t drink, they didn’t smoke, they didn’t do drugs. They were super responsible girls, very mature, two people with integrity, with wonderful souls,” the uncle said fondly.

The crime

On social media, sisters Rayane and Rithiele Alves Porto declared themselves Christians and showed their love for the circus, a passion they shared since childhood. The head of the investigation said that the crime was caused by a photo that The victims would have taken in the Jauru riverwhich contained a symbol associated with a rival faction.

Security cameras captured the moment when Rittiele’s sisters, their brother and her boyfriend were kidnapped by the criminals.

During the kidnapping, the criminals demanded money from the victims in exchange for not killing them. One of the young men managed to escape and reach the police station. According to the family, The victims’ brother is hospitalized but in stable condition.

On the day of the crime, 10 people were arrested, although one teenager was released due to lack of evidence. On Sunday 15, an eleventh suspect was arrested, who is due to face a custody hearing.

On Monday 16, the State Secretariat for Public Security (Sesp) isolated the suspect suspected of having ordered the sisters’ deaths. According to the police, Higo Rafael, This criminal was on a video call for about three hours with the perpetrators of the crimecoordinating torture from inside the State Central Penitentiary (PCE) in Cuiabá.

An administrative investigation has been launched into how access to mobile phones was allowed inside the prison.

The Mato Grosso courts have converted the detention of four suspects in the murder of Rayane and Rithiele into preventive detention, and ordered the internment of five adolescents in socio-educational units for his alleged involvement in the case.

Police are continuing to investigate to identify other people who may have participated in the crime.

Jardes Johnson and Sofia Pontes.

G1.

