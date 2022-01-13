They lived on the banks of the Xingu River, in Pará. They raised tortoises, those little turtles typical of the North of the country, and released them into the wild. They lived, in the broadest senses, the forest and defended it with ideas, actions and with their own lives. And for that, they were summarily murdered. Cowards, the criminals fired, left the bodies in the open and walked away, as if nothing more had been done. There is no doubt that later they found some chair to “have some” and celebrate the work done. This is one more on the list of crimes that are being committed daily in the Brazilian Amazon without any punishment… without even the prospect or fear of punishment.

The death of Zé do Lago (father), Márcia (mother) and Joene (daughter), on the family property in São Félix do Xingu (PA), is yet another fact that opens up to Brazil and the world the neglect of the current government with the environment and the contempt for human life. President’s word about it? None. From the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite? Neither. In fact, it is better to remain silent than to trample on the already dead family with phrases that will hardly escape the “I’m not a gravedigger, ok?”, uttered by Jair Bolsonaro on April 20, 2020, when Brazil recorded 2,575 deaths and 40,580 cases. confirmed Covid-19. Today there are already 621 thousand deaths and 22.6 million infected. But that’s not the statistic that Zé do Lago’s family swells.

The three Brazilian citizens murdered should be counted in the next publication entitled Last Line of Defense by the NGO Global Witness, with the ranking of the countries that kill the most environmentalists. In the latest edition of the report (for 2020 and released in 2021), Brazil was in 4th place, with 20 of the 227 people fighting for the environment murdered in the world. What will Brazil’s place be next? There’s no way to know. And even if data of this nature are extremely relevant for an understanding of reality, in the end they say very little to those who are on the front line fighting for the preservation of a heritage that belongs to each of the 212.6 million Brazilians: the 6 .7 million kmtwo of the Amazon Rainforest. Role that should belong to the federal government. It should.

