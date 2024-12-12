‘First Dates’ (Cuatro) is the program in which love can be given a second, third or fourth chance. Thus, the brave singles who dare to go to the most famous restaurant on television arrive absolutely excited that Carlos Sobera, the show’s presenter, will fulfill his role as Cupid. This is what Raúl, a 55-year-old man, who was trying to find a partner after going through a tragic chapter in his life, intended last night. A dramatic story which moved the bachelor when he remembered her and shocked all the members of the team of the Mediaset network program, as well as the viewers.

Raúl arrived full of energy to ‘First Dates’. Thus, the single He warmly greeted Carlos Sobera who, like a good master of ceremonies, was interested in his life. “I am affectionate, sensitive, spontaneous,” the bachelor described himself before the cameras of the program, which revealed that he was a “driver.” «For 25 years. “I have been on the road all my life riding a truck,” explained the man, who was then asked by the presenter about his love life.

“I have been happy three times,” Raúl began by telling Carlos Sobera. «I had my first love when I was young; “The mother of my children came across, I was a boyfriend for nine years and married for ten, and then the one who I consider to be the one who left the biggest mark on me appeared,” the bachelor stated before the cameras. ‘First Dates‘without anyone being able to foresee the twist of script that was going to take history.

“He had a traffic accident from which, unfortunately, he died,” commented Raúl, which left Carlos Sobera shocked. “What are you telling me?” he blurted out. shocked the presenter of ‘First Dates‘ without giving credit. “Yes, if not, I wouldn’t be here,” acknowledged the single man who became emotional when remembering his partner.

«You lose your partner on the asphalt with whom you live and that hurts. Of course, she was a young girl…”, the man pointed out, almost without being able to articulate a word. “It was in 2017… It is said that time erases everything, it doesn’t erase it, you try to carry it, you keep entertaining yourself… I miss her, obviously,” he said. excited Raul in ‘First Dates‘.