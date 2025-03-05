Lucas González, one of the members of the Andy and Lucas duo, He has suffered one of the worst blows of his life. As reported The Cádiz portal. The death of his brother Pedro, at 55, has been a terrible emptiness for him and his mother, Maria. Lucas’s father, the remembered soccer player of Vigo Pedro González Carnerohe died five years ago.

Pedro has died due to an acute myocardial infarction, although he dragged serious health problems since in 1995 He was hit by a car at the exit of his work.

The event caused 76% disability, In addition to needing permanent care forever. He suffered a tracheotomy and important mobility problems. His own brother said on occasion: “Do not worry my parents because if one day they are missing here, his brother Lucas will be to take care of him. If it weren’t for an association I don’t know what my mother would be Because my brother enters in the morning and leaves in the afternoon. “

Pedro was very close to his brother, although they took thirteen years of difference. He gave Lucas his first guitar, As the singer said, now sunk for the loss of this fundamental person in his life.