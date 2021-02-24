Lee Daniels didn’t want to touch the Billie Holiday story. After all it already existed Lady Sings the Blues (The twilight of a star), the 1972 film with Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams who showed a black romance and Harlem like never before seen on screen. That was precisely the movie that made him want to be a director.

But it was not the complete story of the singer. Holiday was a forgotten civil rights heroine who was persecuted by the American government for his drug use and his protest song, Strange Fruit. And that’s the story that tells The United States vs. Billie holiday (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, which premieres this Friday, February 26 on Hulu.

“I thought: ‘Where have I been all these 59 years?’ How was it that I did not know this story, when I know the history of the whole world; Or so I thought, as far as black history is concerned? “said Daniels.” It made me think about the many stories that are not told that we do not know. So I had to tell it, “he added.

Andra Day’s rendition of the great Billie Holiday promises to be an anthology. / Photo Takashi Seida / Hulu via AP

He even called on iconic producer Berry Gordy, the Motown label boss, who produced Lady Sings the Blues, to give him his blessing. “I just wanted to do him justice,” said Daniels, who also confessed that he was terrified.

Naturally, the biggest challenge would be to find the right actress for holiday. He didn’t know what he was looking for. Should I use a well-known actress? A stranger? A singer who made her film debut like Ross did 50 years ago?

At the suggestion of his manager he met with Andra Day, who had been nominated for a Grammy but he had never acted. It was something Day had thought about, but before he did anything he wanted to take a few years to really learn the trade.

When he sat down with Daniels, Day said: “I don’t think I should do this”.

Still, they found a connection for Billie, whose songs he had loved to sing since he was 11 years old, and the fact that they both thought it was a “terrible idea.” Then Daniels saw a video secretly shot by Day’s acting teacher of her transforming into Holiday, and was convinced. It had to be Day.

Making the movie, however, was a challenge. Daniels shot it on celluloid, which consumed a large part of the budget, and he wanted to make sure he portrayed his world and all its glamor. So all the money they raised is on the screen.

“The beauty of working in independent film is that I don’t have to answer to anyone other than the actors and my production team,” admitted Daniels, who explained: “No outside interference from people in suits who don’t know anything of our culture. It was great to do just us. All you see on the screen is us. It is our soul. “

Lee Daniels found Day’s connection with Billie from the fact that since he was 11 years old, he loved to perform the singer’s songs. / Photo Takashi Seida / Hulu via AP

Day was grateful that the start of filming was postponed time and time again. He had a year and a half to prepare and in that time acquired some gestures from Billie, which confused his own mother.

“My behavior changed. I smoked cigarettes and drank alcohol And I was just wilder than I usually am, more emotionally vulnerable and open, “Day said. And she justified herself:” I’m a Capricorn, I keep my (rudeness) under lock and key. “

Getting into character turned out to be one of her less serious problems. Instead, getting out of it was another story. It even alarmed Daniels.

“I get sensitive talking about this girl because she’s getting ready to be super famous after this, ” Daniels said. “(But) it scared me a lot as we got closer to the end. One of the last things we filmed was her singing all of Me, and I said: ‘It’s time for you to free Billie. You have to sing it like Andra now … ‘ I could not do it. I couldn’t leave Billie and she knew I was disappointed so she started crying. “

Lee Daniels gives directions to Andra Day and Travente Rhodes on the set of “America vs. Billie Holiday.” / Photo Takashi Seida / Hulu via AP

Day actually did not disappoint Daniels. The tears remained in the final moments of the film, and the director sent the actress on vacation to the Caribbean paradise of Tulum, Mexico.

But Day was too attached. Even after he got back from the beach, he had trouble leaving Billie and was excited when extra takes had to be done. He felt like he had “a purpose again.” The engagement has earned him rave reviews and a Golden Globes nomination, which are delivered on Sunday.

“It’s that Lee Daniels effect,” he laughed. The film produced by Daniels The past condemns us won the Oscar to Halle Berry Y Precious, which he directed, earned him a nomination for Gabourey Sidibe and a statuette for Mo’Nique.

Andra Day confessed that stepping into Holiday’s skin led her to feel on the edge of the precipice. / Photo Takashi Seida / Hulu via AP

Daniels is still somewhat heartbroken that the film won’t have a wide theatrical release after he struggled so hard to get it shot on celluloid, but after the demonstrations against racial injustice last summer, he knew he had to introduce her to the world.

“We had this incident that just changed the United States and everyone took to the streets, and that cannot be invented,” he said. “We could have postponed it to next year, but it seemed to me that it was important to release it now, given everything that was happening in the country. “

As for Day, Billie is still there in a few ways. “I still try to dominate her, but I’m no longer on the edge of the precipice“Day said.

Source: AP / Lindsey Bahr

