A fire that destroyed everything inside and left in memory a gigantic tragedy.

84 years have passed since that sad day, the May 6, 1937, when the German passenger airship LZ 129 Hindenburg it caught fire and collapsed, destroying itself completely, taking 36 human lives with it.

The disaster occurred when the ship attempted to land at Naval Air Station Lakehurst in Manchester Township, New Jersey, in the United States.

The airship carried 97 people: 36 passengers (13 of them died) and 61 crew members (of which 22 lost their lives). The 36th fatality was a ground worker, who was hit by the blast.

The impact was devastating. It was not for less. Those who attended the disaster and survived to tell the tale were shocked by what happened.

Guesses about the causes

It had extensive coverage with photographs and footage, as well as a radio chronicle recorded by Herbert Morrison, an American journalist who witnessed the disaster.

Morrison’s chronicle was broadcast the next day. From there, a cataract of hypotheses and conjectures about the causes of the fire was unleashed. And of course all eyes were focused on him fuel of the airship, which caused the spread of fire.

The confidence of the public opinion on this type of ships was destroyed. And the insecurity of their flights was the main reason that led to the sudden end of the “era of airships.”

Pride of Nazi Germany

The Hindenburg was considered a jewel in the crown of the Adolf Hitler regime. It had been built in 1932 in honor of the German president of those years, Paul von Hindenburg, and had a capacity of 200 thousand cubic meters of gas.

Marshal Paul von Hindenburg, commander of the German and Austrian forces in World War I, in an image from September 1914. Photo: AFP

Its dimensions, enormous, by the way, reached the 245 meters long by 41 meters in diameter. And it was made entirely of duralumin, a material that consisted of an aluminum alloy of copper, silicon, and manganese.

Despite its bulky size, it reached a very considerable speed: 135 km / h, powered by four Daimler-Benz diesel engines.

The world was many times in awe of the air crossings of this giant ship, which transported almost 2,800 passengers during its more than 308 thousand kilometers traveled, and 17 times in total that it crossed the Atlantic Ocean.

Even just a year before the Hindenburg fell completely on fire, during the inauguration of the 1936 Berlin Olympics, this airship had crossed the sky over the stadium to pay tribute to the event. Clearly, it was the jewel of Nazi Germany.

The Zeppelin Hindenburg: It was characterized by its luxury. Photo: archive

A Titanic from the skies?

Like the Titanic, it had a tragic fate. The irony of history will remember these two giants, one by water and the other by the skies, as monstrous and all-powerful ships, which in the blink of an eye ended up destroyed and took the lives of a large number of people.

Even comparisons of the time spoke of the Hindenburg’s similarity to the huge ship sunk in 1912, for the luxury that both machines displayed inside.

Of course, when these comparisons took place, he did not even imagine that their fatal outcomes were also similar.

Building the airship was not without its difficulties. At first, German engineers built it to contain helium inside.

But since the North Americans had the world’s reserves of this gas, and were not willing to sell them, the Germans they had to opt for hydrogen, a much more flammable gas. Perhaps this was what brought about the tragic end.

The Giant’s Travels

During its first year of flight, the airship had purely commercial purposes, carrying 160 tons between cargo and mail. At the time, his most common destination was to cross the Atlantic Ocean, a feat that he managed to complete 17 times.

Even, over the years, it became more of a tourist attraction and to show off the greatness of Nazi Germany, and it was during a return to Germanic lands that it was possible to reach the record for flying over the Atlantic twice in five days.

One of the passengers on those trips was the famous German boxer Max Schmeling, who shortly before had been crowned world champion after beating the American Joe Louis.

Thus, the Nazi regime took the opportunity to appropriate the image of greatness and power that the Hindenburg reflected. His luxury, size and feats became a banner of what German technology could achieve. Not for nothing many described it as a “floating palace.”

The German airship crashed in flames and smoke on May 6, 1937 in the US Photo: Archive

The spark of tragedy

It’s all that was enough. Just a spark. And the Hindenburg airship was engulfed in fire. That stormy night of May 6, 1937, large numbers of spectators witnessed how this giant that seemed indestructible shattered and killed dozens of people.

It all began when the airship made landing maneuvers (which were already highly dangerous) and consisted of the operators inside the ship throwing ropes – thick ropes made of vegetable fibers – to be held by personnel in the track.

But what often happened is that, due to the force of the hulk, these men on the ground ended up being lifted and fell to the ground from quite high. They were often injured and sometimes killed.

But that evening, at exactly 7:25 p.m. on May 6, someone observed a spark emerging from the stern of the Hindenburg. In a matter of 40 seconds the fire spread, at the astonished sight of the 248 workers on the ground who were ready for mooring and also of the large number of spectators who had come to receive the airship.

Soon the luxurious and gigantic Hindenburg qIt became a huge ball of fire.

A phrase passed to posterity: “Oh, the humanity!” (Oh, humanity!), Expressed by the American journalist Herbert Morrison when he observed – without believing it – what was happening and uttered those words of total amazement.

Morrison had gone to the airfield to cover the news of the Hindenburg’s arrival.

After putting out the fire, and after burying the dead, various hypotheses about the causes of the accident continued to be considered and investigations began.

The most widespread and accepted hypothesis was that a spark of static electricity, caused by a lightning bolt from that stormy night, by joining with the hydrogen expelled by the airship in the landing maneuver, it caused the fire to disperse completely.

Accident or sabotage?

Although this was the most widespread, other theories that spoke of a possible sabotage.

Investigations were carried out by the FBI, and they were aimed squarely at the German engineer Eric Spehl, who had a communist girlfriend in those years who clearly did not sympathize with the Nazis.

The other pointed out as a possible saboteur of the Hindenburg was the acrobat Joseph Spa, who according to the surviving witnesses, requested special permits to make frequent and suspicious visits to his dog that was traveling in the hold of the airship, with the motivation of feeding it.

It emerged that Spa hated the Nazis, but subsequent FBI investigations cleared him of all charges. This acrobat was only slightly injured in the tragedy.

The last hypothesis that was analyzed was that of the attempt or execution of the suicide of a passenger, since a Luger pistol was found among the wreckage of the zeppelin. It is clear that the fire destroyed everything and many bodies were lost in the flames. The funny thing is that this pistol was missing just one bullet.

