At 70 years old, Liam Neeson He continues to be one of the biggest action stars in cinema and has released an explosive movie on Netflix. However, this kind of pigeonholing in the genre would be a response to the tragic loss she suffered in 2009: Natasha Richardsonhis wife, who died after suffering a serious accident.

The death of the actress, famous for “Twins game”, left a deep pain in Neeson, his two children and in thousands of people in the world. But what happened to Richardson?

Natasha Richardson in The Twins – Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

The tragic end of Natasha Richardson

Born in England, United Kingdom, in 1963, Natasha Richardson She was an actress with a great career in the cinema. However, the project for which she is perhaps most remembered by the international public is “Twins game”the 1998 film starring Lindsay Lohan.

By then, the actress had already been married to the actor for four years. liam nesson. The marriage was one of the most stable in the middle, but it ended abruptly when Richardson passed away in 2009, when she was only 45 years old.

Amazed by the scenery on Mont Tremblant in Quebec, Natasha enjoyed her vacation doing seasonal sports. Thus, she decided to venture out on a ski trip, without imagining that her death would find her that March 18.

Liam Neeson and his son Michéal Richardson star together in the film “A Villa in Tuscany.” Photo: AFP

How was the death of Natasha Richardson?

The interpreter was skiing with an instructor when she suddenly fell and hit her head. Because she looked like a minor accident, Richardson refused medical attention. A mistake that time turned into a tragedy.

As the minutes passed, the actress began to present symptoms of severe damage to her head. She was taken to a hospital hours later, where Neeson met her.

Natasha Richardson passed away in 2009, the product of brain death. Photo: The Country

According to People magazine, a doctor showed the actor an X-ray that did not anticipate good news. “They told me that he was brain dead,” said the protagonist of “Relentless Search.”

“Obviously she was on life support and stuff. I went to see her and told her that I loved her. I said, ‘Honey, you’re not coming back from this. You have hit your head. I don’t know if you can hear me, but this is what happened. And we’re bringing you back to New York. All your family and friends will come.’ And that was pretty much it,” she added.

Richardson was flown to New York, where her family members gathered at her bedside, and she ultimately passed from this world.